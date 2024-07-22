My Hero Academia Season 7 Highlights Bakugo's Awakened Quirk Evolution

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the final phase of the fights between heroes and villains, with the latest episode focusing on the fight against Tomura Shigaraki in the U.A. Academy battlefield. Katsuki Bakugo's quirk is awakened, and the heroes must hold out until Izuku Midoriya can make his way to the fight. The series continues to explore the final battles between heroes and villains.

Bakugo's evolved Quirk explained

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, Bakugo and the other heroes face off against Shigaraki's invincible body. Bakugo, having taken a massive hit from Shigaraki, goes for a final strike as his Quirk is awakened to a new level due to his efforts with his Cluster bombs. The heroes struggle to deal any damage to the villain.

In My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11, Bakugo watches the fight against Shigaraki, despite not dealing significant damage with his new Cluster explosive move. Despite hitting his limits physically and emotionally, Bakugo remains focused on Shigaraki, using a brief opening to make his biggest move, which may be his last in the fight.

Bakugo then begins to strike at Shigaraki, but starts to move at a speed never seen before. He's quick enough to dodge Shigaraki's attacks. It's revealed that through the training to use his new Cluster type move, the beads of sweat he had been storing up in his palms have instead begun to pour out through the rest of his body.

This propels him at a speed and power he's never been at before, but it's soon made clear that even this isn't enough to take down Shigaraki. The villain's just become far too strong, and Bakugo just isn't at that level yet.

A brief about the character of Katsuki Bakugo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Katsuki Bakugo is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero. He is the deuteragonist of the series. Katsuki is a crude, arrogant, short-tempered, and aggressive person, especially at the beginning of the series. Katsuki tends to come off as unheroic; this problematic behavior going all the way back to his early childhood days when he was known to bully a young, Quirkless, Izuku Midoriya.

He showed to be extremely arrogant and condescending to those around him, often bragging of his Explosion Quirk's power, and even boasting that he would take on his entire middle school class. He showed open hostility towards Izuku, mainly because of his former Quirkless status, and would frequently put down his dream of becoming a Hero, despite lacking a Quirk. He even threatened Izuku not to apply to U.A. High School and became angry upon both of them passing the Entrance Exam, wanting to be the only person from his middle school to make it there.

However, after being accepted into U.A. and experiencing several personal defeats, one of them even coming from Izuku, Katsuki has gradually changed into a less antagonistic person, albeit still retaining a lot of his unpleasant traits. While often portrayed negatively, Katsuki's fierce character and competitive drive have actually granted him an important role among Class 1-A, as a sort of inspirational mood-maker.

Katsuki is immensely prideful and prefers to act alone, as he hates the idea of being protected or having to rely on other people to assist him unless, in the latter's case, he is recognized as the unquestionable leading figure within a team.

Katsuki has proven to be one of the strongest students in Class 1-A, earning third place in the Quirk Apprehension Test, while placing first in both the U.A. Entrance Exam, having the most villain points, and the U.A. Sports Festival. Katsuki's fighting style is an all-out offense, using his Quirk's propulsive abilities to close the distance between him and his opponents, followed by a bombardment of close-range attacks that often start with a powerful right hook.

Katsuki is able to use his Explosion to propel himself through mid-air, blind opponents, and release long-range blasts, among other applications. Explosion is a versatile Quirk, especially for battle situations, as the recoil caused by the blasts can be exploited by Katsuki for mobility purposes.

Katsuki is strong enough to fight toe-to-toe and even overpower Izuku when he's using 5% of One For All, though was pressured and nearly defeated once Izuku began using 8%. During the Joint Training Battle, Katsuki displayed that he can still fight efficiently despite his Quirk being weakened by the cold weather conditions of the winter season.

Katsuki also became less insubordinate when paired with people and developed exceptional camaraderie, as he utilizes his abilities to repel opponents that overpower his comrades. When Katsuki discards his pride, his comradeship proves pivotal against any formidable adversaries they face.

Katsuki's Quirk allows him to secrete nitroglycerin-like sweat from the palms of his hands and ignite it on command, allowing him to create strong explosions. The more Katsuki sweats, the stronger his explosions become. If Katsuki overuses this power, his forearms will start to ache.

