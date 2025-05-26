Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 9: Ellie To Reassure Takane—Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘You Two Seem Quite Intimate,’ Ellie Evergreen is introduced as Shirota’s cheerful childhood friend. She invites him to a water balloon fight, where her soaked appearance causes discomfort. Ellie questions Shirota’s decision to pursue college alongside a girl he's not dating and concludes they love each other.

Advertisement

Takamine interrupts, misinterprets the situation as an inappropriate invitation and slaps Shirota. To clear the misunderstanding, Ellie apologizes and leaves. Hearing he started cram school, Takamine is touched by Shirota’s effort. She forces him to accept study help, though she later doubts if cram school would improve his chances.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 9 will follow Shirota and Ellie as they suddenly run into Takamine on their way home from cram school. They will head to a family restaurant where Ellie’s friend Rurika works part-time.

As Ellie and Shirota reminisce about the past, Takamine will grow increasingly tense. Noticing the shift in her mood, Ellie will later pull Takamine aside to speak with her privately, likely reassuring her that she has no feelings for Shirota. This may influence Takamine’s feelings or actions going forward.

Titled ‘Let Me Do It!!,’ Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 9 is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Release times may vary by region due to time zone differences. The episode will first air on Japanese networks including AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and BS11.

Advertisement

In addition, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 9 will be available for streaming in Japan on services such as d-anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Hulu. International viewers can watch the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after its initial broadcast in Japan.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 8 Introduces Erie; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More