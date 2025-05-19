Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 8 Introduces Erie; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In 'Even That Which Isn't Visible From There,' Takamine invites Shirota on a campus tour. While she blends in effortlessly, Shirota feels out of place. She asks about his future, and he admits he plans to work to ease his family's financial burden.

Though initially disappointed, Takamine jokes he can still serve as her closet part-time. After using her ability over a minor speaking error, she emotionally acknowledges she wouldn't force their connection if they attended different schools. Inspired, Shirota enrolls in cram school, where he meets a childhood friend.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 8 will reveal more about Erie Evergreen, Shirota’s cheerful former classmate from elementary school, whom he meets at cram school. She will invite him to join a nostalgic water balloon fight.

During the game, Erie ends up soaked and in a compromising situation, leaving Shirota flustered and unsure where to look. As he struggles with the awkward situation, Takamine will arrive and catch him in this scene, likely triggering a tense and emotionally charged reaction from her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 8, titled ‘You Two Seem Awfully Close,’ is set to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on time zones, international audiences may be able to watch it the same day.

The episode will first broadcast on AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and BS11. Japanese streaming platforms such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Hulu will carry Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 8, with Crunchyroll streaming the subtitled version globally.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

