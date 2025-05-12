Please Put Them On, Takamine-San! Episode 7: Shirota Takes A Campus Tour; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The 6th episode of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, titled ‘Honey, Let Me Wash Your Back,’ begins with Takane Takamine proposing a newlywed roleplay. She then shocked Shirota in several provocative ways as they prepared for dinner.

Afterwards, she joined him in the bath wearing a bikini. She also washed his back, leading to some awkward moments. At a festival, she wore no underwear under her yukata, then kept rewinding time in hopes of Shirota finally confessing to her.

Advertisement

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 7 will follow Shirota and Takamine attending an open campus tour during summer break. As they explore, Takamine will cheerfully talk about continuing to use Shirota as her “closet” even in college.

However, when she hears that Shirota is planning to find a job after graduation instead of going to university, her cheerful demeanor will shift. She will be seen quietly contemplating something serious in response to his future plans.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 7, titled ‘To the Place You Can’t See from There,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. International viewers will be able to watch it the same day, depending on their time zone.

It will first be broadcast on Japanese channels including AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, and BS11. Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 7 will also be available for streaming in Japan on platforms like d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Hulu. Crunchyroll will stream the subtitled version internationally.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 5: Takane Holds Back; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More