Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch & More

This article contains spoilers from the Quality Assurance in Another World anime

The new anime Quality Assurance in Another World, based on Masamichi Sato’s manga of the same name just started to air last week. The unique world of the anime has already gathered an audience who are waiting for the next episode of the show.

With how the first episode of the anime ended, we can say that the next episode will finally start introducing the main plotline of the season as the two protagonists will finally team up. The anime, which is a fun new take on the Isekai genre is all set to release its second episode this week.

Quality Assurance In Another World episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The 2nd episode of Quality Assurance In Another World will come out on July 13, 2024, Saturday, at 2:23 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the anime will come out in different countries at other times. The international fans will be able to watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll alongside the original Japanese release. Other than the English subbed and dubbed versions, Crunchyroll will also release the episode in French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, and Arabic languages.

In the first episode of the anime, we learn that the whole anime is set in a VR game and Haga thinks that Nikola is some sort of a bug in the game. As we saw, even when the questline should have ended in death, Nikola seems to be incapable of permadeath. This means that it is very likely that she is indeed a bug in the game, which will probably be confirmed in the next episode. Other than that, the next episode will probably tell us more about the main plotline of the season as in the first episode, not much happened other than Nikola and Haga meeting. We will most likely see the two of them embark on an adventure together, which will set the mood for the rest of the series. Haga will probably also try to reunite with his friend so that they can go back to their own world and fix Nikola’s bug.

Quality Assurance In Another World episode 1 recap

The first episode of Quality Assurance In Another World starts with a girl called Nikola being saved by a man named Haga from a dragon attack. Haga said that he was here to investigate the whole world. This prompted Nikola to say that she lives in a village located on an island called Clayborne which is on the south of the Felnarc continent. The island is occupied by five kingdoms and is full of conflicts.

When Nikola talks about Haga to some locals they say that he could be a King’s Seeker, who are an elite force sometimes sent to investigate strange phenomena. Nikola then goes to Haga’s tent to thank him but sees him write something on a stone tablet and then send it somewhere which creates a sort of light. Haga says that it’s magic. Nikola gave him some food to thank him for saving her life and the two started talking. When Nikola asked about Haga being an adventurer, he said that he was indeed a King’s Seeker. However, their conversation is interrupted by some shaking and noise.

Claiming that there was a huge dragon outside, Haga told Nikola to go back to the village and started to fight the dragon. He thought to himself that he could not let Nikola die and battled with explosives and arrows, which Nikola thought were not enough, even though she supported him. At the end of the fight, it was revealed that Nikola and her world was a game while Haga was a debugger. The latter also said that he has tried to complete this quest in many ways and always watched Nikola and the other villagers die.

When he gets back to his tent, Haga thinks about his real life and friends, who have also all ended up in this game via VR. It was then revealed that Haga and the rest of his friends had been inside this game for a year, unable to log out. However, Nikola then comes back to life, makes her way back to the tent, and passes out there. Haga then realized that Nikola must be one of the bugs in the game.

