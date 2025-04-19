Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 4: Slasher Killings Culprits Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

In ‘The Devourer Part 1,’ Jinta works as a demon hunter in Edo three years later. He regularly visits a modest soba shop run by Ofuu and her father. When they mention a serial killer whose victims’ numbers don’t match the missing persons, Jinta begins investigating.

He meets Mosuke, a peaceful demon living as a human. Mosuke’s wife, Hatsu, was assaulted and killed by the same killer. Sharing a goal, Jinta and Mosuke team up. The episode ends with Jinta escorting Ofuu home for her safety.

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 4 will shift from investigation to combat as Jinta and Mosuke uncover the truth behind the Slasher killings. While the townspeople suspect demons, the upcoming events will reveal the real culprits behind the deaths.

This next chapter will feature direct confrontation, exposing those responsible and moving beyond speculation into violent resolution. With Edo under growing threat, Jinta’s skills as a swordsman and Mosuke’s strength will be crucial in ending the series of brutal murders once and for all.

Titled ‘The Devourer Part 2,’ Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 4 is set to premiere on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST. In Japan, the episode will air on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS, with new episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays.

Japanese viewers can also stream Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 4 on platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. For international audiences, the episode will be available through Ani-One Asia and Bilibili, depending on regional availability and licensing agreements.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

