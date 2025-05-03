Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 6: Jinya Pulled Into Alternate Dimension; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Sword Of The Demon Hunter episode, ‘The Garden of Happiness Part 1,’ began with a strange girl singing about drifting from her family. She then breaks the fourth wall before vanishing. In the present, Naotsugu Miura searches for his brother Sadanaga, who disappeared mysteriously years ago.

No one remembers Sadanaga, intensifying Naotsugu's distress. Ofuu’s father learns of this and asks Jinya to help. Though they find no immediate clues, Naotsugu recalls keeping his brother’s belongings. Later, Ofuu’s father presents a Kogai once owned by Naotsugu and asks Jinya to return it. The girl reappears in a surreal realm, lamenting her lost home.

Advertisement

After accepting Naotsugu’s request, Jinya will visit the Miura household to hear more about Sadanaga in Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 6. While examining Sadanaga’s room, both men will be pulled into another realm by the scent of narcissus and a haunting song.

Inside this dimension, they will witness a mansion engulfed in flames and a young girl who lost her parents in the fire. This is likely the same girl introduced in the fourth episode, suspected to be connected to Sadanaga’s disappearance. The episode will also reveal the hidden role Ofuu’s father played in the incident.

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 6, titled ‘The Garden of Happiness Part 2,’ is slated for release on May 6, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will be broadcast in Japan on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS, with new episodes airing weekly every Tuesday.

Japanese audiences can also stream Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 6 on services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. For international viewers, access to the episode will be available via HIDIVE, Ani-One Asia and Bilibili, subject to regional availability and licensing arrangements.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 4: Slasher Killings Culprits Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More