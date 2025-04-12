Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 3: Jinta To Investigate New Demon; Recap, Release Date, Where to Watch, and More
Another time skip will occur in Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 3, as Jinta takes on another demon slaying job. Don’t miss this two part plotline, and get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Sword Of The Demon Hunter episode, ‘The Demon’s Daughter,’ takes place in Edo. Jinta – now a demon hunter – is hired by Juuzou, an elderly merchant, to protect his adopted daughter, Natsu. Juuzou’s assistant, Zenji, reveals the merchant’s tragic past involving demons, including the loss of his wife and son.
Jinta discovers the haunting stems from Natsu’s insecurities and emotional neglect. After Natsu confronts her feelings, Jinta defeats the demon, including remnants of Juuzou’s wife’s spirit. The next morning, Jinta quietly departs after receiving gratitude, and Juuzou tells Zenji that parental trust needs no explanation.
Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 3 will take place three years after the Sugaya incident. Jinya frequently visits a soba shop run by a father and daughter. Rumors spread of a string of brutal murders resembling animal attacks, yet the number of corpses doesn’t match the count of missing people.
Locals speculate a demon is involved. That night, Jinya investigates the crime scene and discovers a woman’s scream alongside a blood-soaked corpse. This suggests the emergence of a dangerous new demon and hints at a mystery surrounding the vanishing victims.
Titled ‘The Devourer – Part One,’ Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 3 is set to premiere on April 15, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most international fans. The episode will air in Japan on MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX every Tuesday in Japan.
Japanese viewers can stream Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 3 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. International fans will be able to stream the series via HIDIVE and BiliBili. South and Southeast Asian fans can tune in to Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.
