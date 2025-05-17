Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 8: Jinya Meets Yotaka; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The seventh episode of Sword of the Demon Hunter, titled ‘The Cursed Night of Kudanzaka,’ saw Juuzou, Jinya’s estranged father, hire him to examine a rumored "demonic painting." Their strained relationship remains unresolved despite Juuzou’s attempts at reconciliation. Jinya discovers one painting owner died mysteriously and the artist later fell ill, fueling rumors.

Advertisement

The artist reveals Motoharu, Jinya’s adoptive father, commissioned it, captivated by Yokaze. The painting's eerie aura was misunderstood. Remembering Motoharu’s final words about embracing both change and hate, Jinya reconciles with Juuzou, ending the case and mending their broken bond.

Set in the spring of 1854, Sword of the Demon Hunter Episode 8 will begin with disturbing rumors from Yoshiwara’s red-light district about a grotesque female demon murdering men beneath night-blooming cherry blossoms. Jinya will accept the case from Yotaka, a local informant.

He will encounter the scarred demon wailing in pain under the sakura tree and slay it using Yorai. The demon will then be revealed to be a discarded courtesan, destroyed in body and spirit. The informant Yotaka will eventually become one of Jinya’s closest allies and most reliable sources of information.

Titled ‘The Night Flower Hairpin Part 1,’ Sword of the Demon Hunter Episode 8 is set to air in Japan on May 6, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, with new episodes releasing weekly every Tuesday. It will be broadcast on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS.

Advertisement

Japanese viewers can stream Sword of the Demon Hunter Episode 8 on platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, the episode will be accessible through HIDIVE, Ani-One Asia, and Bilibili, though availability may vary depending on regional licensing agreements and streaming rights.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentōshō anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 6: Jinya Pulled Into Alternate Dimension; Recap, Release Date And More