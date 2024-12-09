To Be Hero X: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Anime

Under the title To Be Hero X, the third installment of the To Be Hero series will out in the upcoming year, following the story of a unique world where heroes gain powers based on public trust and the top-ranked hero holds the highest status.

With a star-studded voice cast, including Mamoru Miyano and Kana Hanazawa, To Be Hero X promises to deliver intense action, intriguing character dynamics, and a fresh exploration of heroism. Don’t miss it as it airs, and keep reading to find out more about the anime.

To Be Hero X: Premiere, studio, and staff

The upcoming To Be Hero X anime is set to premiere in April 2025. Produced by bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream, this anime marks the third part in the To Be Hero series, following To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018).

Directed by Haoling Li, who previously worked on notable projects like LINK CLICK and Heaven Official’s Blessing, To Be Hero X will air on Fuji TV at 9:30 am JST on Sundays, replacing One Piece in its timeslot temporarily. Crunchyroll has also confirmed international streaming, excluding Asia.

The opening theme, Inertia, will be performed by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei, and the ending theme, KONTINUUM, will be sung by SennaRin. Additionally, the main theme, titled Jeopardy, has been composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, supported by a talented team including Kohta Yamamoto, Hidefumi Kenmochi, and others.

To Be Hero X: Cast and characters

The voice cast for To Be Hero X includes renowned actors portraying a diverse lineup of characters, each contributing to the series’ vibrant storyline. In order of their Hero Ranking, Mamoru Miyano voices X, a mysterious figure who ascended to the title of the ultimate hero with overwhelming power. Known as the “suit man,” X operates independently, his origins shrouded in secrecy.

Advertisement

Kana Hanazawa brings life to Queen, a solitary and accomplished heroine striving for tournament victory to establish order in the world. Koki Uchiyama takes on Dragon Boy, a fierce lone wolf with unyielding determination and a remarkable resilience, fixated on claiming the title of X.

Yuichi Nakamura voices Ghostblade in To Be Hero X, a silent and efficient assassin who never speaks, gaining popularity for his stoic demeanor and concealed, striking appearance. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Little Johnny, part of a heroic duo whose bond showcases unwavering teamwork, critical to subduing Big Johnny when he loses control.

Ayane Sakura voices Loli, a brilliant mechanic clad in a battle suit equipped with diverse gadgets, embodying a fervent sense of justice. Inori Minase brings Lucky Cyan to life, a hero and singer-songwriter whose extraordinary luck and captivating performances have garnered immense popularity.

The lineup continues with Koichi Yamadera as Ahu, a loyal and hardboiled superpowered dog who rose swiftly to the top 10 rankings, transforming gratitude into strength. Nobunaga Shimazaki voices E-soul in To Be Hero X, a legendary hero revered for years and known for his lightning-speed technique, the “Flash Slash,” which eradicates evil.

Advertisement

Finally, Natsuki Hanae portrays Nice, a hero embodying the image of perfection, captivating audiences with his elegant and balletic combat style, earning him the moniker “Mr. Perfect.”

Synopsis and concept: What is To Be Hero X about?

To Be Hero X takes place in a world where heroes are shaped by public trust. A unique system quantifies this trust, visible as data on an individual’s wrist, directly influencing their abilities. Anyone can become a hero if the populace believes in their potential, granting them corresponding powers.

Conversely, losing trust results in the loss of those abilities. The title “X” is bestowed upon the top-ranked hero, the most trusted figure in the world. Every two years, the top 10 heroes compete in a tournament, where their performance recalibrates their trust scores, affecting their rankings.

The series explores this dynamic and the lives of heroes who navigate the constant fluctuations of public perception. With its distinctive premise and dynamic characters, To Be Hero X offers a fresh take on heroism and societal influence, and fans can look forward to its April 2025 debut.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the To Be Hero X anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.