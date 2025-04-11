To Be Hero X Episode 2: Truth Behind Moon’s Death Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The first episode of To Be Hero X, titled ‘Nice,’ began as Lin Ling, a young advertising employee, presented a promotional video about the hero Nice. However, he is fired for emphasizing that anyone can be a hero. After being dismissed, Lin Ling witnesses Nice leap from a billboard and vanish.

He’s taken by Miss J., who reveals Nice is gone and selects Lin Ling as his replacement due to their resemblance. Using public trust, Lin Ling gains Nice’s powers. While adapting to his new identity, he defeats his former boss on live TV. Later, he finds Moon – Nice’s girlfriend – dead in his room.

To Be Hero X Episode 2 will pick up with Lin Ling grappling with Moon’s sudden death. Though Moon appeared to live comfortably as the nation’s top hero’s girlfriend, she carried personal secrets. Now fully assuming the role of Nice, Lin Ling must attend her funeral and avoid suspicion.

However, hidden truths behind Moon’s life may surface, suggesting her death was not entirely a natural one. The episode will explore her many concealed issues and Lin Ling’s attempts to uncover the cause of her mysterious demise.

Titled ‘Xiao Yueqing,’ To Be Hero X Episode 2 is set to air in Japan on April 13, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, according to the official website. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to stream it as early as April 12.

In Japan, the episode will broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks, and be available on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, and more. Internationally, fans can stream To Be Hero X Episode 2 via Crunchyroll, Aniplex and bilibili Global.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

