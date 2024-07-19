The upcoming prequel movie for the Touken Ranbu Kai anime, titled, Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Haberau Monora, has just released a new visual and teaser. The movie is set to premiere next month.

This film will serve as a prequel to the 2024 anime series Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji and will present an original story. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Touken Ranbu Kai prequel movie release date, cast, and staff

The Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Haberau Monora movie is set to premiere in Japan on Friday, August 16, 2024. It will have a limited screening period of three weeks. The film features the same voice cast as the anime series, with additional characters included. The voice cast for the movie includes:

Shingaki Tarusuke as Heshikiri Hasebe

Sakaguchi Daisuke as Fudou Yukimitsu

Toriumi Kosuke as Mikazuki Munechika

Tai Yuuki as Souza Samonji

Maeno Tomoaki as Yamanbagiri Kunihiro

Yamashita Seiichirou as Yagen Toushirou

Yamaya Yoshitaka as Aizen Kunitoshi

Yamashita Daiki as Akita Toushirou

Sakurai Tooru as Doudanuki Masakuni

Kasuya Yuta as Gokotai

The movie is produced by Studios Domerica, the same studio behind the anime series. Ichikawa Kazuya is directing the film, Suemitsu Ken’ichi is handling the series composition, Takada Madi is the character designer, and Kasai Ryuunosuke is composing the music.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Haberau Monora plot

The new teaser and visual for the upcoming Touken Ranbu Kai: Douden Chikashi Haberau Monora prequel movie highlight a diverse cast of characters and focus on Heshikiri Hasebe.

In the movie, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro resigns after nearly causing the annihilation of his entire team. Heshikiri Hasebe is appointed as the new attendant by their master, the Saniwa. Despite his new role, Hasebe is not pleased with the decision. When the Saniwa orders an expedition, Hasebe requests that Yamanbagiri be included in the team.

The expedition includes Hasebe, Kunihiro, Surumaru Kuninaga, Shokudaikiri Mitsutada, Doudanuki Masakuni, and Ookurikara, as they head towards the Battle of Bitchu Takamatsu Castle. The plot unfolds as Hashiba Hideyoshi’s forces, including Kuroda Kanbei, work on a dam to unleash a water attack on the castle. Meanwhile, Akechi’s forces are searching for Nobunaga's head at Honnouji Temple.

Touken Ranbu is originally a video game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games.

