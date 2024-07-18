Given Second Sequel: Release Date, New Visual & More to Know

The second sequel movie to Given, which is the third movie in the franchise all over, is finally coming out this year. This movie will conclude the BL saga based on the beloved manga series by Natsuki Kizu.

It was previously announced that the final Given movie will come out in two parts. The first part, titled Given: Hiragii Mix, came out in January in Japan. The second and final movie of the saga, titled Given: To The Sea, is coming out later this year.

Given the Movie : To The Sea release date, streaming details, and more

Given the Movie: To the Sea (Umi e) is set to come out on September 20, 2024, in Japan. This is the final movie in the Given anime saga, which means the anime is finally coming to an end with this film. Centimillimental, who performed the theme song in the last film will also perform the upcoming movie’s theme song titled Ketsugen. It is expected that much like the anime series and the other movies, the upcoming Given movie will also be streamed on Crunchyroll internationally.

A new teaser visual and trailer have been released for the upcoming movie. The visual includes Mafuyu and Uenoyama at the forefront with Haruki and Akihiko standing at the back. We could also see a posted of Hiiragi and Shizusumi, who were the focus of the last movie. There was also a poster of Ugetsu at the back of the teaser.

The trailer on the other hand, focused on the main characters Uenoyama and Mafuyu, whose story was the center of the anime series. We saw a glimpse of Mafyu’s ex boyfriend Yoshida, who had taken his own life. Haruki, Akihiko, Hiiragi, and Shizusumi were also featured in the trailer.

Given upcoming movie possible plot

The anime adaptation and two previous Given movies have focused on the main three couples that were featured in the manga. The anime series focused on Mafuyu and Uenoyama, while the second movie was focused on the love story of Haruki and Akihiko. The third movie, which came out this year told the story of Hiiragi and Shizusumi, Mafuyu’s friends.

From the looks of the trailer, the final movie will feature all three couples and the ups and downs of their relationship. As always, there will be a lot of music to look forward to as all of these guys are in bands. The trailer also featured the new theme song and looked absolutely beautiful and full of feelings as always. This movie seems like the perfect way to tie up the Given anime saga.

