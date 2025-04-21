Your Forma Episode 4: Echika Finds Out About Lexie and Aiden’s Past; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Your Forma episode, ‘Pursuit,’ followed Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft as they tracked down Aiden Furman after he escaped from custody. Harold pinpointed his location, where they found Aiden restrained and Marvin still operational. Echika destroyed Marvin to protect Harold.

Aiden then subdued Echika and captured Harold. Due to the Laws of Respect, Harold was unable to resist. Upon awakening, Echika escaped and rushed to the lab, knowing Aiden intended to extract Harold’s system code.

The last episode ended as Echika arrived to find Aiden Furman aiming a gun at Dr. Lexie Willow Carter. Your Forma Episode 4 will likely follow up on this and clarify the connection between the two characters.

Unlike standard Amicus models, whose faces are a blend of many, the RF Models were all designed to look like Aiden, suggesting a deeper personal link. The upcoming episode may also conclude the current investigation surrounding Aiden, Marvin, and Lexie.

Your Forma Episode 4 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, as stated on the official website. Due to time zone differences and international simulcast schedules, the episode might become available a day later in some regions.

It will premiere on TV Asahi’s ‘IMAnimation W’ programming block, followed by broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. Streaming will then begin on ABEMA and expand to platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more in Japan.

International fans can stream Your Forma Episode 4 on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Anime Onegai, and other streaming platforms with regional availability. The series can also be streamed on the “It's Anime powered by REMOW” YouTube channel in select countries.

