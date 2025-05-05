Your Forma Episode 6: Echika And Bigga Attempt Bio-Hacking; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth Your Forma episode, titled ‘Persona,’ followed Echika Hieda as she grappled with the truths revealed by Dr. Lexie Willow Carter regarding Harold Lucraft. Struggling emotionally, she received support from Bigga but soon lost her data processing abilities, leading to a reassignment to a different division.

Meanwhile, Harold was paired with a new cyber-inspector, Raissa Robin, whose investigative abilities were still developing. Harold attempted to reach out to Echika, though she avoided him, unwilling to face the difficult conversation about what she had learned.

As Bigga had previously mentioned, she has heard of the potential bio-hacking has in enhancing diminished data processing powers. Although uncertain about its safety or chances of success, Bigga may still attempt this method on Echika Hieda in Your Forma Episode 6, despite her lack of expertise in the field.

Echika is also expected to collaborate with her new support team to investigate the group known as E and their partners. Meanwhile, Harold Lucraft and Raissa Robin will likely travel to Lyon, France, to continue their separate investigation.

According to the official website, Your Forma Episode 6 will air on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the regional time zone differences and simulcast arrangements, most international viewers will see the episode on the same day.

The premiere will take place during TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block, with additional broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. In Japan, streaming will begin on ABEMA and later become available on platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

Internationally, Your Forma Episode 6 will be available on various region-specific platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, ADN, and Anime Onegai. Additionally, it will be accessible in certain countries through the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" YouTube channel. Availability may vary based on region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

