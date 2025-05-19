Your Forma Episode 8: Bigga Restores Echika’s Brain Dive; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The seventh Your Forma episode, titled ‘Flower of Fire,’ followed Echika and Harold as they worked to stop an explosion at CID HQ. They located the bomb but failed to prevent detonation and became trapped in a burning room.

After Echika collapsed from carbon monoxide, Harold defied the Laws of Respect to save her. He then confessed his desire for an equal relationship, admitting his interest in her. Echika reciprocated. The two identified E and their spy, and Bigga revealed that her father caused Echika’s Brain Dive loss.

Bigga had also stated that she knew how to fix it. Your Forma Episode 8 will likely see Echika and Harold visit the hospital to meet her. Given her previous statement, she will likely help restore Echika’s Brain Dive abilities.

However, with Bigga’s father Danel implicated in suppressing those powers, he might attempt to use his daughter as a hostage and escape custody. Additionally, the upcoming episode could finally disclose the confirmed identities of E and the infiltrator working inside CID.

As stated on the official website, Your Forma Episode 8 is set to release on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block, with later broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

In Japan, Your Forma Episode 8 will be available for streaming on ABEMA, followed by platforms like d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Hulu, TELASA, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, fans can stream it via Anime Onegai, ADN, Samsung TV Plus, and the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" channel on YouTube.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

