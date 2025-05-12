Your Forma Episode 7: E Attacks Totoki’s Home; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The sixth Your Forma episode, titled ‘Father and Daughter,’ followed Bigga as she joined Echika Hieda and the Support Unit during a perceptual crime case. During the operation, Bigga discovered her father, Danel, was a follower of E. When she confronted him, he kidnapped her, though she was rescued by Echika’s team.

Danel later fell into a coma. Meanwhile, E followers ambushed Raissa Robin and Harold Lucraft, though Raissa avoided major harm and revealed her brother was once a Cyber-Inspector. The episode ended with E leaking Echika and Ui Totoki’s private data, as the latter’s apartment exploded.

Following E’s data leak, Your Forma Episode 7 will likely see Ui Totoki’s apartment investigated by the CID and the Support Unit. Although the information has exposed her to risk, the speed at which the explosives were planted at her home has raised suspicion of internal involvement.

The investigators will likely focus on identifying a potential traitor within their ranks. Whether E infiltrated CID or manipulated someone on the inside may become a key point in the subsequent investigation. The episode should also reveal whether Totoki’s cat survived the blast.

Your Forma Episode 7 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, some regions may receive the episode the following day. It will debut on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block.

Later broadcasts will occur on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. In Japan, Your Forma Episode 7 will stream on ABEMA, followed by platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, U-NEXT, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others. North American viewers can watch it via Samsung TV Plus.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

