Are You Sure?! Ep 5 Review: BTS' Jimin, V, and Jungkook's post-military plans for 'We weren't sure' are hilarious, trio keeps it real

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

A synopsis of Are You Sure?!

While BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are off fulfilling their military duties, the Busan brothers have left their own new travel variety show Are You Sure?! as a present for fans to bring a dose of excitement and adventure.

This enthralling series follows JiKook, (as the duo is fondly known by fans) as they embark on an unforgettable journey, kicking off in the vibrant landscapes of America. From camping under the stars to kayaking through tranquil waters, they fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the great outdoors. But the adventure doesn’t end there, they next find themselves exploring the breathtaking scenery of Jeju Island and the charming snow-covered streets of Sapporo, Japan. Along the way, they indulge in local delicacies, take in stunning views, and create heartwarming memories.

Are You Sure?! isn’t just another travel show; it’s a celebration of everything that makes BTS so beloved. With a perfect mix of heartwarming moments and their trademark playful chaos, this series gives ARMY a close-up look at Jimin and Jungkook’s brotherly bond and shared adventures, making it an essential watch while the duo is away.

Watch the trailer for Are You Sure?! Here

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A recap of Episode 5 of Are You Sure?!

In Episode 5 of Are You Sure?!, BTS' Jimin, V, and Jungkook unwind after an exciting yacht ride by enjoying a delicious meat grill and soju. The episode reveals it took place sometime in August or September 2023, with Jimin noting they had two months left before enlistment.

As they reminisce about growing older together, Jimin shares insights from Jin and J-Hope about military life. They jokingly plan a sequel to the series titled We Weren’t Sure, which would recount their post-military experiences. The trio remains enamored with Jeju's cuisine, with Jimin interacting with a stray cat and Jungkook playing with a dog.

Back home, they enjoy a playful pool day with water gun fights and underwater rock-paper-scissors, briefly reflecting on turning 30. The next morning, V goes for a workout while Jimin and Jungkook get ready and reunite with him for samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) over breakfast. They playfully borrow V’s cap and glasses, debate over food, and enjoy Jungkook’s beef shank stew in the evening. The episode ends with the trio wrapping up their refreshing Jeju trip.

Are You Sure?! Episode 5 review

In Episode 5 of Are You Sure?!, BTS’ Jimin, V, and Jungkook bring their Jeju adventure to a close with a delightful mix of tranquility and hilarity. Following an eventful yacht ride in the previous episode, the trio indulges in a mouth-watering dinner of grilled meat and soju, prepared by Jungkook. Jimin’s casual mention of their then-impending military enlistment serves as a reminder of the ticking clock, making their time together all the more precious.

As they feast, their conversation takes fans into nostalgia as the trio reminisces about their years together, their evolving looks. The insights on military life shared by Jin and J-Hope, their playful banter about shaved heads, and their wish for a sequel, to the show amusingly suggested to title We Weren’t Sure by Jimin, capture their earnest desire to share their experiences and stories as closely as possible. If it comes true, this sequel’s concept humorously hints at their post-military adventures, promising more laughs and insightful stories.

The episode shines as the trio continues to savor Jeju’s offerings. Jimin’s heartwarming interaction with a stray cat and Jungkook’s playful run with a pet dog highlight their easygoing nature. They even get to enjoy V’s ballad collection on their way back, setting a mellow tone for the rest of the episode.

Upon returning home, the group dives into some water fun. Their playful pool activities, ranging from water gun fights to underwater rock-paper-scissors, perfectly encapsulate their unfiltered joy and boundless energy when together. A brief realization of their approaching 30th birthdays adds a touch of introspection, contrasting their otherwise carefree day.

The following morning comes slow, while Jimin and Jungkook are deep in sleep, V wakes up early for a workout, setting the stage for their first meal of the day: samgyeopsal, or grilled black pork. The scene at the restaurant is filled with light-hearted moments as Jimin and Jungkook playfully borrow V’s cap and glasses, eagerly awaiting their food. A humorous bickering over whether they are eating sliced sausage or pink ham leads to a funny revelation and a dash of spicy chili pepper that nearly tears up Jimin.

In the evening, the trio winds up with the beef shank stew prepared by Jungkook with their crew and staff showing a heartwarming camadire not just among the members but the entire BTS team. Their time on the island wraps up with a fulfilling sense of closure, encapsulating the essence of their friendship and the memorable experiences they shared. In conclusion, episode 5 is a perfect blend of fun, relaxation, and genuine moments, making it a slow yet standout in their travel series.

