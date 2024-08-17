Why are BTS fans dubbing Are You Sure?! as 'survival show' for Jimin? Frequent sickness, injuries spark concerns

BTS fans, ARMYs have given a surprising new label to the group's latest travel reality show, Are You Sure?!; they're calling it a ‘survival show’ for Jimin. While the show is meant to be a lighthearted adventure featuring Jimin and Jungkook exploring various destinations, including New York in the U.S, Jeju Island, a part of their homeland South Korea and Sapporo in Japan, it seems to have turned into a bit of an ordeal for Jimin.

From the very start, Jimin’s experience on the show has been anything but smooth sailing. When the series premiered, he was visibly unwell, suffering from a stomach issue that had him making frequent trips to the bathroom. Jungkook was even seen handing him medicine, showing the close bond between the two members and the challenges Jimin was facing. Fans empathized with his discomfort, as being sick while traveling can be incredibly tough.

Unfortunately, Jimin’s troubles didn’t end there. The subsequent episodes seemed to turn his adventure into a series of unfortunate events. He battled through a barrage of mosquito bites, endured a painful bike burn, and had his foot skin accidentally peel off. On top of that, he accidentally bit his own lip and even got smacked in his sleep, talk about a rough trip! ARMYs have been especially vocal about their concerns, feeling as though Jimin is facing a relentless string of mishaps that make the show feel more like a survival challenge than a fun travelogue.

This shift in perception has led to a wave of sympathy and protective instincts from ARMYs, who have jokingly wished they could ‘wrap Jimin in bubble wrap’ to shield him from any more misfortunes. Despite the hardships, it’s evident that Jimin has persevered through filming, and his resilience has only deepened fans' admiration for him.

Amidst these trials, Are You Sure?! still remains a heartwarming series that captures the essence of Jimin and Jungkook’s brotherly bond. The show offers a charming look into their adventures and provides a rare glimpse into their lives while they’re apart due to mandatory military service. It showcases their iconic charisma and ability to find humor and camaraderie even in challenging situations.

