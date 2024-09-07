BLACKPINK releases recap video for 8th anniversary OUR AREA fansign event and BORN PNK concert film screening

BLACKPINK, the popular K-pop girl group, recently celebrated their 8th anniversary by holding a fan sign with a few lucky fans. The recap video of the event has been released, showcasing exclusive footage of the members backstage where they express their thoughts about the event. Moreover, a glimpse of the BRN PINK concert film screening is also included.

On September 6, 2024, YG Entertainment released the recap video for BLACKPINK’s OUR AREA fansign event. The event was held on August 8, 2024, in celebration of their eighth anniversary. A total of 88 lucky BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) were invited to meet the members face-to-face, and they were selected based on how well they expressed their love for the group.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the event was included in the video, where all the members displayed the feeling of meeting their fans after a long time. All the members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa, were overwhelmed by the love they received.

Moreover, clips of the group arriving at the BORN PINK concert film event were also included. A special event called PINKCARPET was announced where the members interacted with their fans. Another event called PINKSTAGE also took place, and the members participated in a meet-and-greet showcase that took place on August 9, 2024.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink, which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America and Europe.