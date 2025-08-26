Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt says 'not everyone who shares your blood...' in a cryptic note on parenting and family

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, has shared a strong message on Instagram about setting boundaries with “draining” and “manipulative” parents. In her Stories, she wrote that being related by blood does not automatically give anyone a place in one’s life, and that children can choose peace and mental health over maintaining a family’s image.

Advertisement

Trishala Dutt’s Instagram note on ‘manipulative’ parents

Trishala Dutt began her post like this: “Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You’re allowed to protect your peace. You’re allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You’re allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image.”

She then addressed guilt-tripping and mistreatment. “Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you - even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that’s a problem.”

The note highlights three points: children can set limits, family labels do not excuse harmful behavior, and mental health should be prioritized. Her words resonated online because they speak to common experiences with “guilt-tripping” and pressure to keep up appearances. The post did not name anyone, but it drew attention for openly discussing boundaries with parents and choosing low contact or no contact when needed.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt’s family: From Richa to Manyata

For context, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with actor Richa Sharma, whom he married in 1987. Trishala was born in 1988. After her mother died in 1996 due to a brain tumour, she lived with her maternal grandparents in the US, as per Hindustan Times.

On August 10, Sanjay Dutt posted a birthday message for her: “Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you.” Dutt later married Rhea Pillai in 1998; they divorced in 2008. He then married Maanayata Dutt, and they have twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor does something hilarious as he meets a team member on flight: 'Tu kya kar raha hai yahan?'