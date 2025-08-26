Newswrap, August 25: Parneeti Chopra announces pregnancy to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s movie update

From Parineeti Chopra’s pregnancy announcement to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser update, here's all that you shouldn't miss.

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Rajkummar Rao in Ujjwal Nikam biopic

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Bhool Chuk Maaf pair is reuniting once again as Wamiqa Gabbi has joined the cast of Ujjwal Nikam's Biopic. Rajkummar Rao is headlining the leading role.

Pataal Lok director Avinash Arun is helming it under Dinesh Vijan's production banner.

Parneeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha are pregnant

Parineeti Chopra officially announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post written ‘1+1=3’ in collaboration with her husband, Raghav Chaddha.

She captioned the post with, “Our little universe…on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” with crying emoji and folded hands emoji.

Pahlaj Nihalani opens up on Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja's divorce rumors

In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Veteran filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani addressed divorce rumors between Govinda and his wife, Ssunita Ahuja. He said, “Kisine bola woh divorce bhi file kiye…mein bola ‘they are like buddies’…as a family bolo, as a work partner socho…kabhi mein aisa dono ke beech mein dekha nai.” He mentioned, “Woh toh kabhi alag hoge nai.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar teaser release update

Dharma Productions unveiled a series of new posters from their upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

The teaser will be released on August 28th, while the movie is locked for a release on October 2nd, 2025.

Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Vishnuvardhan for a zombie film

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan is discussing a zombie film with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026.

