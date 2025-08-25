Snoop Dogg Says He’s 'Scared to Go to Movies' After Pixar’s Lightyear Gay Couple Scene Sparked Questions From His Grandson

Rapper Snoop Dogg told the It’s Giving podcast that a scene in Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear left him unsettled after he took his grandson to see the movie. During the episode, he recalled his grandson asking, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” and repeating, “They just said, she and she had a baby, they’re both women. How does she have a baby?” Snoop said the exchange “f-cked me up” and added, “I’m like, scared to go to the movies.”

Snoop Dogg described being unprepared for the conversation. He said, “Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”

He told listeners he felt “thrown for a loop” and worried about being put “in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.” He asked whether movies aimed at children should include such moments, saying, “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Why did Lightyear draw attention?

Lightyear features a brief depiction of a same-sex couple raising a child. The film also includes what was billed as Pixar’s first same-sex kiss in a feature. That kiss was reportedly cut and later restored after pushback inside Pixar, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Employees and allies sent a joint statement to Disney leadership claiming executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection,” and the scene was reinstated. The moment sparked wider debate about LGBTQ+ representation in family films around the world.

Actors and creators connected to Lightyear have spoken about the controversy. Chris Evans, who voiced the lead character, told Variety that he welcomed the inclusion and found it frustrating that the topic became news. He said it is “nice, and it’s wonderful,” and argued the goal should be for such moments to become normal. Evans added that one day, people will “look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

