When SS Rajamouli explained why watching movies in theater is better than on OTT platforms: 'Opening shot of Salman Khan or Rajinikanth…’

SS Rajamouli is all set to return to the big screens with his highly anticipated movie, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Interestingly, the visionary director once compared the “euphoria” of watching films in a theater by citing examples of Rajinikanth and Salman Khan.

In an old interview from 2022, SS Rajamouli compared the quality of viewing a cinema in theaters versus on OTT platforms. He said, “As an example, let’s say we see an opening shot of Salman Khan or Rajinikanth where they get into a boxing ring and rip open their shirts.”

“When you watch that in theaters, you don’t care why they are doing that. The people would just shout, scream, and throw paper to experience it. When you are in the theaters, you will experience that euphoria. However, when you see the same thing on OTT, you will not get the same experience,” he added.

More details about SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29

SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing a rugged explorer likely inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers shared that the official reveal will take place in November 2025. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ unveiling.

Sharing the update, the team hinted that the film’s title could be “Globetrotter.” Reportedly, the crew is set to begin shooting in South Africa from the second week of September 2025. Recently, they reportedly shot scenes with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an indoor studio in Hyderabad.

Additionally, there are reports that the movie will be titled Gen 63, with the story revolving around a protagonist who descends from a revered ancestry line, being the 63rd generation heir.

With Mahesh Babu and Priyanka playing co-leads, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan in key roles.

Initially, there was speculation that SSMB29 would be released as a two-part series after filming concluded in 2026. However, the makers have reportedly reconsidered their decision and now plan to release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

