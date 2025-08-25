EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film War 2 second weekend box office update EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 trailer on August 30 EXCLUSIVE: Dahaad returns with second season EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Ragini MMS 3 EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections

Coolie Hindi Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan starrer adds Rs 60 lakh to tally, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is on the verge of surpassing the lifetime Hindi cume of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo soon. The movie is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 32 crore net.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 25, 2025 | 11:49 PM IST | 170K
Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan
Coolie Hindi Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan starrer adds Rs 60 lakh to tally, nears Rs 30 crore mark (Credits: Sun Pictures )

Coolie: The Powerhouse, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The action drama registered a significant drop on its second Monday. 

Coolie drops by 55% on the 2nd Monday over the 1st Monday 

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse wrapped its extended opening weekend at Rs 18.50 crore. It further lost momentum and could end its first week of 8 days around Rs 23 crore net. The movie experienced a surge in traction over the second weekend, adding around Rs 4.10 crore to the tally. This brings the 11-day cume to Rs 27.10 crore net in Hindi.

Estimates suggest Coolie minted another Rs 60 lakh on the 2nd Monday, bringing the total cume slightly closer to Rs 28 crore. The Rajinikanth movie is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in a couple of days. It won’t be able to go much beyond that. It is expected to cross the lifetime Hindi cume of Leo by the end of its theatrical run. 

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under: 

Day  Net Hindi Collections
Thursday Rs 4.25 crore
Friday Rs 6.00 crore
Saturday Rs 4.00 crore
Sunday Rs 4.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.30 crore
Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore
Wednesday Rs 90 lakh
2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh
2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh
2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore
2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore
2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 27.70 crore net in 12 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

