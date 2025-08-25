Coolie Hindi Box Office 2nd Monday: Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan starrer adds Rs 60 lakh to tally, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Coolie: The Powerhouse, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The action drama registered a significant drop on its second Monday.

Coolie drops by 55% on the 2nd Monday over the 1st Monday

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse wrapped its extended opening weekend at Rs 18.50 crore. It further lost momentum and could end its first week of 8 days around Rs 23 crore net. The movie experienced a surge in traction over the second weekend, adding around Rs 4.10 crore to the tally. This brings the 11-day cume to Rs 27.10 crore net in Hindi.

Estimates suggest Coolie minted another Rs 60 lakh on the 2nd Monday, bringing the total cume slightly closer to Rs 28 crore. The Rajinikanth movie is expected to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in a couple of days. It won’t be able to go much beyond that. It is expected to cross the lifetime Hindi cume of Leo by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh (est.) Total Rs 27.70 crore net in 12 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

