War 2 vs Coolie Worldwide Box Office 2nd Weekend: Rajinikanth's film leads clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer by Rs 122 crore margin

Independence Day Weekend releases, War 2 and Coolie, are nearing the end of their theatrical runs. Both the tentpole movies are taking their last few breaths at the box office before going entirely off the screens.

Coolie storms Rs 457 crore globally, War 2 set to end under Rs 350 crore mark

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial took an outstanding opening at the worldwide box office, recording the No.1 opening for a Kollywood movie. However, the movie went downhill post the long festive weekend. However, it gathered momentum on the second weekend and raked in over Rs 291.25 crore in India. The movie is just Rs 8 to 9 crore away from hitting the triple century in India.

Internationally, Coolie grossed around USD 19 million (Rs 166.25 crore gross), taking its 11-day worldwide gross cume to Rs 457.50 crore.

On the other hand, War 2 added around Rs 22 crore to the tally in the second weekend domestically, bringing its 11-day cume to Rs 253.35 crore gross in India. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer fetched around USD 9.38 million (Rs 82.15 crore) in foreign markets, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 335.50 crore.

As both movies are in their final legs now, Coolie is expected to close its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 470 crore. War 2 is likely to reach the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office.

Day-wise gross worldwide box office comparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 150.25 crore Rs 79 crore Friday Rs 91.75 crore Rs 79 crore Saturday Rs 70.75 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 58.25 crore Rs 48 crore Monday Rs 17.00 crore Rs 14.50 crore Tuesday Rs 13.00 crore Rs 17 crore Wednesday Rs 10.00 crore Rs 9.25 crore Thursday Rs 8.00 crore Rs 7.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 9.00 crore Rs 7.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 15.00 crore Rs 11.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 14.50 crore Rs 11.25 crore Total Rs 457.50 crore Rs 335.50 crore

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

