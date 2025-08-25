Kingdom OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda starrer spy action film online

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, is gearing up to make its debut on OTT. If you’re planning to watch it online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Kingdom?

Kingdom is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix, from August 27, 2025. The official confirmation was shared by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Bangaram tho, raktham tho, nippu tho kattina ee Kingdom ni yelladaniki oka naayakudu osthunnadu! (In the Kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes!).” Translated from Telugu.

Check out the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Kingdom

Kingdom tells the story of Surya, aka Suri, a youngster who was separated from his elder brother during childhood. Now, an aggressive police constable, he is assigned a mission to infiltrate a heavily fortified island off the coast of Sri Lanka, known as Divi.

As he goes undercover and enters the island, he discovers it is the headquarters of a major smuggling syndicate his long-lost brother Siva serving as its leader. Shocked by the revelation, Surya must choose between his loyalty to his brother and his duty as an officer of the law.

Cast and crew of Kingdom

Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, with Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse as his co-stars. The film also features Venkitesh VP, Bhoomi Shetty, Manish Chaudhari, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, Rohini, Muralidhar Goud, Baburaj, and many more in pivotal roles.

The film was written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs and background scores. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John handled the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli served as the editor.

Kingdom is touted to be the first installment of a planned duology, ending on a cliffhanger that hints at a sequel. The film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences upon its release.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in the lead role of the tentatively titled VD14, directed by Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan. Additionally, the Arjun Reddy star also has an upcoming film with director Ravi Kiran Kola in the pipeline.

