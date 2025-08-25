Coolie 2nd Monday India Gross Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth's crime-drama settles down; Adds around Rs 3.5 crore

Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, settled down on 2nd Monday after showing a reasonable trend over the second weekend. The day 11 India gross estimates of Coolie are around Rs 3.50 crore. With this, the total India gross collections of the movie stand at Rs 294.75 crore or so. The movie will slowly crawl towards Rs 300 crore and end with numbers in the vicinity of Rs 315 crore. Without context, these are exceptional collections for a Tamil movie. However, when you know that around 75 percent of the movie's collections came over the extended opening weekend, you realise that the appreciation for the movie is not there.

Advertisement

Coolie Settles Down On 2nd Monday After Showing Some Spark In The 2nd Weekend

Coolie had the ability to be the first Tamil movie to gross Rs 700 crore worldwide, but that dream was crumpled once the mixed to negative reviews came in. The movie's global cume is just over Rs 460 crore as you read this. Rs 500 crore seems like a step too far, now. The movie has almost exhausted its run in the international markets, and the India gross collections can just be around Rs 20-25 crore more. Ponniyin Selvan will remain the 4th highest grossing Tamil movie of all time, with Coolie settling as the 5th best. Rajinikanth now has 3 movies in the top 5, with 2.0 stationed on number 1 and Jailer claiming the 3rd spot.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Particulars India Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 261.75 crore Friday Rs 6 crore Saturday Rs 11.25 crore Sunday Rs 12.25 crore Monday Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 294.75 crore

Coolie Is A Successful Movie, Despite Underdelivering

Coolie may be seen as an underperformer and rightly so. A potential industry hit is settling for the 5th spot and that's not good. The home market has disappointed the most. However, it is a successful movie and no one can take that away.

Advertisement

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie (Hindi) Second Weekend Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 27 crore in 11 days