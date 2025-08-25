Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office: Hombale's blockbuster animated film nets Rs 75 lakh on 5th Monday, eyes Rs 175 crore finish

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has now entered its final legs. The animated movie was released on July 25 in cinemas and faced many big releases; however, it remained firm and kept on gaining traction continuos for one month. It has now witnessed a significant drop.

Mahavatar Narsimha nets Rs 75 lakh on 5th Monday, eyes Rs 175 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha started on the lower side and wrapped its opening week at Rs 29 crore. However, the movie witnessed a phenomenal growth week by week, thanks to its outstanding word-of-mouth. The movie collected Rs 50 crore net in the second week, followed by Rs 48.50 crore in the third week. It then collected Rs 21.95 crore in the fourth week.

It entered the 5th week by collecting Rs 1.10 crore on the 5th Friday, followed by Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and then Rs 3 crore on Sunday. As per estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a drop on the 5th Monday and added Rs 75 lakh to the tally. Its total cume now stands at Rs 157.05 crore net in Hindi.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore Week 4 Rs 21.95 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Saturday Rs 2.75 crore 5th Sunday Rs 3.00 crore 5th Monday Rs 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 157.05 crore net in 31 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

The mythological movie will not hit the Rs 200 crore mark now. It is likely to end up doing a blockbuster Rs 175 crore in its lifetime, which is surreal for an animated movie. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run in a couple of weeks.

Mahavatar Narsimha in cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

