War 2 Hindi Box Office 2nd Monday: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer hits a wall, collects Rs 1.75 crore and to finish around Rs 180 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, has recorded a drop after a low second weekend at the Hindi box office. The spy action drama is nearing its theatrical conclusion soon.

War 2 adds Rs 1.75 crore to the tally, nears the Rs 170 crore mark

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 collected Rs 148.75 crore in its extended opening week of 8 days. It further netted Rs 7 crore on the 2nd Sunday, after minting Rs 3.50 crore on Friday and Rs 6.75 crore on Saturday, making the second weekend of Rs 17.25 crore. The movie witnessed a significant drop of 50% on the 2nd Monday over the 2nd Friday and minted Rs 1.75 crore, as per estimates. The spy action drama reached Rs 167.75 crore net in 12 days of its theatrical run at the Hindi box office.

The movie will cross the Rs 170 crore net mark in a couple of days and then will head towards its final stage of theatrical run. The Hrithik-NTR movie will face Param Sundari from August 29 onwards, which is expected to put a full stop to War 2's journey.

Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to collect over Rs 172-180 crore net by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2 Are As follows

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 167.75 crore net

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

