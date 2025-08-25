KPop Demon Hunters Domestic Box Office Update: Netflix's musical tops weekend charts with USD 19 million gross BUT...

Netflix pop sensation KPop Demon Hunters had an excellent weekend at the North American box office, as it amassed USD 19.2 million in just two days (Saturday and Sunday). Despite not releasing in the biggest US movie chain AMC, the musical topped the weekend charts. Regal and Cinemark gained from AMC's non-participation. What's interesting here is that the film is available to everyone for streaming on Netflix, and still the people are turning up to theatres to watch it, because of the collective movie going experience where sing-along sessions have become a rage.

Netflix Discontinues KPop Demon Hunters In Theatres Despite Topping The Weekend Charts; Trade Is Perplexed

Despite such a promising weekend, the executives at Netflix have absolutely no plans to continue it. The musical's theatrical run has been cut short and the streaming platform has no intention to bring it back to theatres. Infact, soon after the weekend, Netflix announced that the singalong version of the movie will be available to everyone who has a Netflix subscription, at no additional cost. Most streaming platforms feel that Netflix will give in and let all of their films get a theatrical release before hitting streaming. But the leading streaming platform has repeatedly denied this.

Greta Gerwig's Narnia Is Going To Have A Limited Theatrical Release Too

Greta Gerwig's Narnia will have a limited theatrical release in IMAX screens across 90 countries before officially releasing digitally. However, these are all just exceptions as Netflix continues to claim to be just a streaming platform. A platform with USD 40 billion revenue every year from just subscriptions, doesn't really need theatres to sustain. But theatres do play a part in making movies a cultural event. Films that directly hit the streamers, can't always become global sensations. KPop Demon Hunters is clearly just an exception.

Netflix Stock Prices Surge After Eventful Weekend

Meanwhile, Netflix's stock prices on Monday are up by close to 2 percent, and that's great news. The musical may not continue to play in theatres, but it has sure helped boost the streaming platform's stock prices.

KPop Demon Hunters On Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters can be streamed on Netflix. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

