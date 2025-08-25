War 2 India Gross Box Office Estimates 2nd Monday: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer goes numb again; Adds Rs 2.50 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, swooped low on 2nd Monday. The movie added around Rs 2.50 crore gross, taking the India total to Rs 260 crore. The movie is in its last leg of the run, and may be lucky to add another Rs 15 - 20 crore gross or so, depending on how big Param Sundari is when it releases.

War 2 Nears End Of A Poor India Theatrical Run

War 2's global collections are around Rs 340 crore and it will end with final numbers that are a little under Rs 375 crore. This is a major setback for the Spy Universe. After tasting success on all of their spy movies, this is the first movie that will not just be unsuccessful for them, but also lose them a substantial amount of money. The Universe itself is now at a very delicate stage and YRF will have to try really hard to get the interest of the audience in the universe again.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 10.25 crore Tuesday Rs 11.25 crore Wednesday Rs 6.75 crore Thursday Rs 5.75 crore Friday Rs 4.75 crore Saturday Rs 9.25 crore Sunday Rs 9.50 crore Monday Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 260 crore gross in 11 days

Coolie Wins The Clash Against War 2, But Both Movies Disappoint

War 2 clashed with Coolie. While Coolie hasn't done exceptionally, it has done significantly better than War 2. Made at a slightly lower budget than the spy actioner, Coolie will end up grossing over Rs 120 crore more than its rival release, and this is not a small margin. The combined global gross of both movies may end up being around Rs 850 crore and that's pretty bad given the anticipation, budget and more.

War 2 In Theatres

