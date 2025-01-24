A Complete Unkown Box Office Update: Timothée Chalamet's movie assures a USD 65 million plus USA finish with multiple Oscar nominations

A Complete Unknown, the biographical drama about Bob Dylan’s rise to popularity in the early 1960s, continues to perform well at the U.S. box office. Despite strong competition from rival films like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the film is holding its ground and is now on track to gross over USD 65 million in domestic ticket sales.

On the fifth Wednesday after its release, the Timothée Chalamet starrer brought in USD 470,000, marking just a 32.3% drop from the previous Wednesday, despite losing 315 theaters last Friday. With a current cumulative domestic total of USD 59.4 million, the film is poised to finish its U.S. box office run with an impressive USD 65 to 70 million to its name. This strong commercial success comes amid the movie receiving standout critical acclaim as well.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2025 Oscars on Thursday, January 23, acknowledging A Complete Unknown across eight categories. Chalamet’s powerful portrayal of Dylan earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards, while Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton were recognized for their supporting roles as Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, respectively, influential figures in Dylan’s journey to stardom.

If Chalamet manages to turn his nomination into a victory, he’ll become the youngest Oscar winner in the Best Actor category. At 29, he has already made history as the youngest double Best Actor nominee since James Dean. He first appeared on the coveted Oscar list in 2018 for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

In addition to acting nominations, A Complete Unknown has earned nods for Best Director (James Mangold), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound. A Complete Unknown faces stiff competition from other films, such as the crime musical Emilia Perez, which received a total of 13 Oscar nominations.

At the global box office, A Complete Unknown has already surpassed the biopics of artists such as Whitney Houston, Tupac Shakur, James Brown, and The Notorious B.I.G.

