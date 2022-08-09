Aamir Khan: A look at his films in the last decade and their box office numbers

Aamir Khan, apart from being a fabulous actor and an asset to the Indian Entertainment Industry, is one of the most bankable actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. The actor has been associated to the movie industry for almost four decades now. His track record in the last 22 years has been absolutely impeccable. He has given innumerable films which have not just won hearts but have raked in great mullahs at the box office too, some of the iconic ones being Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Ghajini, Rang De Basanti, PK, 3 Idiots and Dangal. Aamir Khan kept reducing his frequency of movies in the last decade. He appeared in barely 6 films, of which 2 were short appearances in the form of Dhobi Ghat and Secret Superstar.

Dhobi Ghat was an anthology and a film in the space of parallel cinema. Aamir Khan’s presence catapulted the film to an average success at the box office, although it was no where even near to the resounding success that 3 Idiots was.

He then appeared in Talaash, a psychological thriller which was well received critically as well as commercially. The film did hit business, and exceptional business considering the limitations of the genre. Considering Aamir Khan’s involvement in the project, the business was front-loaded which one would not expect from a film of this genre.

Aamir was then seen in Dhoom 3, where he essayed a dual role. The film shattered non holiday opening records and lifetime records as well. It was the highest grosser of the year as well as an all time record grosser. The film also did exceptionally well overseas. The opening was so big that 9 years hence, the film still holds opening records in a few countries.

PK came a year after Dhoom 3, in 2014, and needless to say, it again shattered all box office records worldwide, as it became an all time grosser and also became the highest grosser of the year. With PK, Aamir also established a strong hold in the east Asia market. His films started finding appreciation in China from 3 Idiots but PK consolidated that position.

Dangal, in 2016, yet again shattered all domestic box office records for an Indian film. It became the highest grossing Indian film in India as well as globally. Although the India gross has been crossed by a number of Pan-India films over the last 6 years, no film has been able to cross its worldwide total. The film shattered records in China as it became the highest grossing non-English foreign film; A record that still stands.

The actor played an extended cameo in Secret Superstar. The film did average business in India, courtesy his presence and it exploded in the China market. It opened bigger than Dangal, although it could not beat it’s highest single day number and lifetime number. The film holds the record for the best return on investment for an Indian film. It also got the best profit sharing deal for an Indian film, which helped it earn more share than even Dangal from China.

Thugs Of Hindostan proved to be one of the biggest misfires for the actor. The big budget action bonanza turned out to be a big dud all over the world. The consolation was that it opened to a record breaking number in India, which established the loyal fan base that he enjoys.

Have a look at the India nett box office of Aamir Khan’s films in the last decade:

Dhobi Ghat: Rs. 13.70 cr

Talaash: Rs. 91.25 cr

Dhoom 3: Rs. 260.60 cr

PK: Rs. 337.70 cr

Dangal: Rs. 374.50 cr

Secret Superstar: Rs. 62.65 cr

Thugs Of Hindostan: Rs. 138 cr

After almost four years, Aamir Khan is returning to the silver screens. Covid-19 pandemic played a spoilsport and his film got delayed multiple times. Laal Singh Chaddha finally releases in theatres on 11th August, 2022.

