Ajith Kumar vs Thalapathy Vijay: Before Thunivu & Varisu, here's box-office result of their last 12 clashes

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay are the stalwarts of the Kollywood industry and have been in the mix of things for around three decades now. Both actors have a diehard fan following, not just in the Tamil states but world over. They have also been able to tap over 10 percent of the Tamil Nadu state market in terms of footfalls and ticket receipts, which is a very significant number and among standing superstars, only Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been able to do this consistently. While Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay clash their films Thunivu and Varisu respectively this Pongal, it is interesting to note that both actors have clashed on 12 occasions in the past, which in percentage basis, amounts to 20 percent of their films.

Thalapathy Vijay And Ajith Kumar Enjoy An Enviable Fan Following:



Before we begin comparisons for both actors, it is to be noted that both actors are enjoying their best phases in terms of star pull currently. They did have theatrical pull but there were inconsistencies. Now, it is almost assured that their film will atleast gross 100 crore worldwide, and that too in a single language. With increasing global markets and movie avenues, films have enough exhibition potential to perform. However, the home market always faces showcasing restrictions when big star movies clash and it is the same this time as well as both films will potentially be running to full houses for atleast the first couple of days, regardless of how the films are. It is too close to call which film will do better than the other as both actors have a solid home market potential.

Thalapathy Vijay And Ajith Kumar Have Clashed A Dozen Times:



Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar clashed on a total of 12 occasions, as mentioned above. Vijay won 8 clashes while Ajith won 3. Data for 1 of their clashes is unavailable but both films flopped. Even for the clashes discussed, proper data is only available for the 2014 movie clash of Jilla vs Veeram, where Jilla emerged as a theatrical winner. For other movies that clashed in the past, there was a clear and undisputed clash winner.

Following is a comparitive study of Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay's films that released on the same day:

1. Vaanmathi (Ajith) vs Coimbatore Mappillai (Vijay) - 1996

Both films were commercial successes but Vaanmathi did relatively better.

2. Kalloori Vaasal (Ajith) vs Poove Unakkaga (Vijay) - 1996

Ajith Starrer didn't work at the box office while Vijay's film marked his breakthrough as a big movie star.

3. Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen (Vijay) vs Nesam (Ajith) - 1997

While Vijay's film emerged a super hit at the box office, the Ajith Kumar starrer was a losing venture.

4. Rettai Jadai Vayasu (Ajith) vs Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (Vijay) - 1997

Vijay's film emerged a blockbuster while Ajith's film didn't do as well. Fun fact is that Vijay's film also starred Ajith's wife Shalini.

5. Unnai Thedi (Vijay) vs Thulladha Manamum Thullum (Ajith) - 1999

Both films were successful at the box office but Ajith's film emerged as a bigger success than Vijay's

6. Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven (Ajith) vs Kushi (Vijay) - 2000

Ajith's film had a big casting coup but failed to live up to its expectations. Vijay's film was loved and it was remade in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan.

7. Dheena (Ajith) vs Friends (Vijay) - 2001

Both films were blockbusters but Vijay's film grossed slightly more.

8. Villain (Ajith) vs Bagavathi (Vijay) - 2002

Both films were commercially successful but Ajith's film was declared as the box office clash winner.

9. Anjaneya (Ajith) vs Thirumalai (Vijay) - 2003

Both films were panned critically. While Vijay's film emerged profitable. Ajith's film performed miserably.

10. Paramasivan (Ajith) vs Aathi (Vijay) - 2006

Both films were critically panned.

11. Aalwar (Ajith) vs Pokkiri (Vijay) - 2007

Pokiri's remake starring Vijay was a huge blockbuster while Aalwar was a loss making venture.

12. Veeram (Ajith) vs Jilla (Vijay) - 2014

Both films were average grossers but Vijay's film co-starring Mohanlal was able to do better.

Thunivu vs Varisu is the thirteenth time the duo clashes at the box office. Courtesy better showcasing, Ajith Kumar's film is expected to have a better start at the box office in the home state. Outside the home state, it is pretty much Varisu leading. Varisu's Telugu version is having a delayed release so that won't be added to the day 1 gross of the film. On the other hand, Thunivu's Telugu version is having an extensive release in the Andhra states for the size of the film that it is. It will be interesting to see which film does better than the other at the box office. As for now, it is very tight to call which film will do better.