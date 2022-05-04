Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 becomes Second Biggest Grosser ever in India zooming ahead of RRR
KGF Chapter 2 added Rs. 18 crores to its running tally on its Third Tuesday, which puts its total at Rs. 892 crores, making it the second-biggest grosser ever in India overtaking March release RRR. The Yash starrer now stands behind Baahubali 2 which it is unlikely to ever catch up. The film will also be crossing Rs. 900 crores benchmark today in India, making it the only second film ever to reach there.
The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week 1 - Rs. 619 crores (8 days)
Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crores
3rd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crores
3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores
3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores
3rd Tuesday - Rs. 18 crores
Total - Rs. 892 crores
The film benefitted from the dismal performance of the new releases as it was the top collecting movie on Eid. In fact, in Tamil Nadu, it was catching up to the new release KVRK yesterday, which has actually done well at the box office. The third week has garnered over Rs. 76 crores in five days so far and has still chances to reach Rs. 100 crores, which will keep it on track to reach Rs. 1000 crores.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 155.50 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 143 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 97.50 crores
Kerala - Rs. 58 crores
North India - Rs. 438 crores
Total - Rs. 892 crores
Note: The numbers in various regions are updated as the actuals come. The difference between numbers reported in daily updates isn’t the exact amount a film did that day. Karnataka's first two weeks' numbers are updated for the movie which put its total at Rs. 155.50 crores as compared to an earlier update of Rs. 158.50 crores on Monday.
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!