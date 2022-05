Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 becomes Second Biggest Grosser ever in India zooming ahead of RRR

The film benefitted from the dismal performance of the new releases as it was the top collecting movie on Eid. In fact, in Tamil Nadu, it was catching up to the new release KVRK yesterday, which has actually done well at the box office. The third week has garnered over Rs. 76 crores in five days so far and has still chances to reach Rs. 100 crores, which will keep it on track to reach Rs. 1000 crores.