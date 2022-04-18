Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 Fires a 400 crores plus Opening weekend in India

The weekend numbers are in and Yash starrer K.G.F. Chapter 2 concluded its four-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office with an estimated Rs. 442 crores approx. The film reset many box office records in doing so, my colleague Himesh Mankad saved me a lot of time and hard work by listing around 30 of them in his report . The four-day numbers are second-biggest ever at the Indian box office just behind Baahubali 2, which grossed Rs. 462.25 crores in its four-day in 2017. It was able to score over RRR which was released a few weeks back and earned Rs. 398 crores in its four days.

KGF 2 went over Rs. 100 crores again on Sunday after missing the three-digit number on Saturday. That makes it 3 days over Rs. 100 crores for the movie, with Baahubali 2 being the only one ahead with four days, while RRR had just two. The film will likely be crossing Rs. 500 crores in India today considering spillover from the weekend will keep the biz high on Monday. In case it misses it by a brisk, will be done on Tuesday morning at the latest. With just weekend collections, the movie is the eighth biggest grosser ever in India and shall quickly jump to number three tomorrow, just behind two S.S. Rajamouli movies, the one among them, RRR, it will try to top in coming days.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 98 crores

Sunday - Rs. 109 crores

Total - Rs. 442 crores

The film dominated the box office across the country, except Tamil Nadu where it was behind Beast, but was quickly catching up and if Monday morning numbers are to go by it will start beating Vijay starrer in the state from today. The film took the Karnataka box office to an absolute new high. Generally, Kannada films don’t get ticket price hikes so the numbers are limited but this film had the help from prices and putting them to use it grossed a huge Rs. 80 crores plus in the state, almost matching RRR in just four days.

Another state to pick is Kerala where the film did an extraordinary Rs. 27.50 crores 4-day weekend, despite missing around 250-300 shows on Friday in the state, with cinemas closed due to Easter. The film outstripped Bheeshma Parvam, which created a new weekend record earlier this year. It had a new single-day record on Thursday in the state on its opening record and then renewed it again on Sunday.

The territorial breakdown for the extended opening weekend box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 80.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 78.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 30 crores

Kerala - Rs. 27.50 crores

North India - Rs. 225.50 crores