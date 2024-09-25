EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Santoshi’s next is tentatively titled Char Din Ki Zindagi

Earlier in 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan has signed a two-film deal with Rajkumar Santoshi. The first of the two is Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film went on floors in Summer 2024 and is now all set to hit the big screen in the first quarter of 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are working together on their second collaboration which will feature the former in the lead role.

According to sources close to the development, 30 years after Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir is discussing a reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi as an actor. “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have been in talks to reunite for a while now, and the subject which has caught their attention is an out-and-out comic caper, set against the backdrop of time-loop. The film has a working title too and for now is addressed as Char Din Ki Zindagi,” revealed a source close to the development.

Aamir is considering multiple subjects for his next, which includes a film with Zoya Akhtar, a film with Dinesh Vijan directed by Avinash Arun, as also two more Pan India projects with top filmmakers from the south. “However, Rajkumar Santoshi’s film seems to be in the forefront at this point of time, but with Aamir, you can never predict his next move,” the source added. According to the source, the title Char Din Ki Zindagi is in sync with the hilarious concept of the film, wherein the life of the protagonist is stuck in a time loop.

“Aamir will take a call on his next once the final edit of both Sitare Zameen Par and Lahore: 1947 is locked, but Rajkumar Santoshi is bullish on the collaboration and working on the script of Char Din Ki Zindagi with a fresh set of writers. He is sure that comic space with Aamir will be a refreshing change for the cinema-going audience,” the source concludes.

Aamir is presently working towards locking the edit of Sitare Sameen Par with RS Prasanna and also overseeing the post-production of Lahore: 1947. Both the films are expected to arrive on the big screen in the next 6 months. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

