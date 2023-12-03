Animal Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led revenge-saga goes berserk on Saturday; Netts Rs 57 crores in Hindi

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a jaw-dropping second day at the box office as it was able to collect around Rs 56.5 - 58 crores nett for its Hindi version alone. For Animal to not drop after an opening day so huge only proves that the content has found some sort of resonance among the audience.

Animal Has Entered The Rs 100 Crore Nett Hindi Club In Just 2 Days

The two day collections of Animal stand at around Rs 109 crores. The dubbed versions of Animal are also recording solid numbers. The two day cumulative collection stands at around Rs 16 crores nett, taking the overall total to around 125 crores. Understandably, the Telugu version is propelling the collections as Sandeep Reddy Vanga enjoys a supreme fan-following in the two states and Ranbir Kapoor is a bankable A-list star to top it.

Animal's Collections Are An Eye-Opener For The Indian Film Industry

The collections of Animal are an eye-opener for the Indian Film Industry. These collections have come for an A-rated film that is 3 hours and 22 minutes long. Upon that, the clash with Sam Bahadur has led to effectively less shows than what the makers of the film would have liked for their film.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores Total Rs 109 crores nett on day 2 in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

