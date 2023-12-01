Animal Day 1 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's gruesome-drama takes a bumper start; Netts Rs 50 crores in Hindi

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others took a bumper start on the first day at the box office. The film netted around Rs 50 crores for the Hindi version alone and that is a spectacular result. The opening of Animal and the advances for the weekend already confirm the success of the film at the box office and what one needs to see is where it will eventually land.

Animal Has Registered The 3rd Best Opening Among Hindi Films In Hindi This Year

Animal managed to nett over Rs 60 crores on the first day including the dubbed versions. The Hindi collections of the Ranbir Kapoor drama are the third highest of 2023 among Hindi films, only behind Jawan and Pathaan. The all India collections are second only to Jawan, as it has crossed the opening day numbers of Pathaan by a whisker. The dubbed collections are highest ever for a Hindi film, pegged at over Rs 10 crores nett. Animal has managed the collections despite being A-rated and despite being 3 hours and 22 minutes long. Not to forget, Sam Bahadur also released in theatres which took away some potential.

Animal's First Day Collections Are Over Rs 100 Crores Gross Worldwide

The numbers from overseas are still being compiled but a Rs 100 crore day 1 is assured. It is the fourth time this year that a film will cross Rs 100 crores on its very first day without premieres. The other films to have been able to managed it are Jawan, Pathaan and Leo.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 50 crores Total Rs 50 crores nett on day 1 in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you from the 1st of December, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open all across the world.

