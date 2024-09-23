ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam Worldwide Box Office Collections Update: Tovino Thomas' film leads with Rs 68 crore in 11 days; Asif Ali starrer bridges gap by minting Rs 46 crore

Onam 2024 releases Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Kiskikanda Kaandam are doing wonders at the box office. The Malayalam movies led by Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali have ended their 2nd weekend on a banger note. While ARM is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark, Kishkindha Kaandam is set to enter the Rs 50 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Adds Rs 14 Crore In 2nd Weekend

Starring Tovino Thomas, Kirthi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph and others, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has collected Rs 14 crore plus in its second weekend after wrapping its extended first week at an impressive Rs 54 crore worldwide. The total cume of ARM in 11 days has reached Rs 68 crore globally, of which Rs 42.50 crore came from the domestic markets only.

The fantasy action-adventure directed by Jithin Laal is performing extremely well in overseas locations too, where it grossed around USD 3.1 million till the end of its 2nd weekend.

The Tovino Thomas starrer 3D visual spectacle was released in a clash with Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandham which is also leaving a massive impact at the box office.

Watch Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Kiskikanda Kaandam Leads 2nd Weekend Over Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Adding Rs 20 crore To The Tally

Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead, Kiskikanda Kaandam is on its blockbuster run at the box office. The mystery-thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan has taken over the masses as it managed to give a dent to Tovino Thomas' ARM despite being a small-budget movie.

Advertisement

Though the movie opened five times less than the 3D action-adventure, it managed to set a new benchmark by grossing a massive Rs 20 crore worldwide and took a lead of Rs 6 crore over ARM in its second weekend.

The total cume of Kishkindha Kaandam currently stands at a strong Rs 46 crore worldwide, of which Rs 27.30 crore came from India while overseas locations contributed a sum of USD 2.22 million by the end of its second weekend.

Watch Kishkindha Kaandam Trailer

Kishkindha Kaandam Is Set To Emerge First Rs 50 Crore Grosser Of Asif Ali

The mystery-thriller is soon to hit the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office, becoming the first-ever Asif Ali movie to achieve this feat.

Kiskikanda Kaandam is already narrowing the gap between the overall box office collections with its rival release. It will be interesting to see whether or not it can surpass ARM by the end of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: ARM And Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collections: Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali's Onam releases bring back glory for Mollywood