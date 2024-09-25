After creating history all across the globe with the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, NTR Jr. is all set to return to the big screen with the Kortala Siva film, Devara. The film is making the right noise all across the board ever since the tickets went up for sale and with just two days to go for the release, the trade is buzzing with a lot of chatter about this action-packed entertainer. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours, 57 minutes, and 58 seconds.

While the full-fledged bookings are yet to open, the early trends indicate a gigantic start at the global box-office, as NTR Jr. is all set to deliver another Rs 100 crore opener after RRR. The advance booking in APTS (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) is off to a flyer and the early predictions suggest a start in the north of Rs 65 crore in the states, with a chance to go higher depending on the pricing, showcasing, and permissions for early shows.

The reports are encouraging in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as well, and the film could rake in anywhere in the vicinity of Rs 10 to 15 crore in the three states. North India is among the relatively weaker links at the moment, though things could change with positive report, as this is a market that always outperforms the others in the long run for a dubbed film with the right content. At the moment, the film is expected to gross in the vicinity of Rs 8.00 to 10.00 crore in North India (including dubbed versions). The makers have got known faces from North India like Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and this could help the film to get benefit of familiarity from the audience.

All in all, Devara is headed to take an All India opening in the vicinity of Rs 85 to 90 crore, though a Rs 100 crore start was in the marque with better hype in North India. On the overseas front, the film is running a one-horse race in USA, and the other markets are also catching up. Devara: Part 1 is expected to rake in around Rs 30 to 35 crore from the international markets on the first day, which puts it in a spot to pose an extraordinary opening in the range of Rs 125 crore globally, with a potential to go even higher.

It's NTR Jr. showing his muscle power as the numbers are coming in globally due to his sheer stardom and hold in the cinema-going audience. The film has the potential to even score all-time record in certain territories, which are considered to be the den of the Young Tiger. If Kortala Siva delivers even a decent film, NTR Jr. could do the unthinkable and deliver a huge success, breaking what’s popularly known as the ‘Post Rajamouli Curse’.

The stardom has done its work, as a bumper start is on cards, and the eyes are now on the content. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for non-stop reportage on Devara. We will also be bringing out a box office preview on Devara Hindi shortly.

