Avatar The Way Of Water Second Monday Box Office: James Cameron's epic breaks Avengers Endgame's record

James Cameron 's Avatar: The Way Of Water is a one horse race at the Indian box office and the film is seeing some strong legs in India thanks to accepted content clubbed with very lucrative ticketing days towards the end of the year, until new year. After an excellent first week of over Rs. 190 cr nett, Avatar was comfortably placed to emerge as the second highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India. But now it happens to be that the film will be eyeing the top spot in the list of highest all time Hollywood grossers in India since the second weekend and now the second Monday have both been higher than the former best, Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Beats Avengers: Endgame On Second Monday Based On Day-Wise Box Office:



Avatar: The Way Of Water is making most of the lucrative post Christmas box office week. The second Monday business of Avatar 2 is around Rs. 12.5 cr nett (Rs. 15.5 cr gross) which is higher than it's second Friday business. From the looks of it, collections in the remainder of the week will place it at a comfortable position to breach the magical Rs. 300 cr nett mark on its third Friday and then it will aim to cross Avengers: Endgame some time in mid January.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Braves Local Competition This Christmas Weekend:



The film did have prominent local competition in the form of Cirkus and Dhamaka this Christmas weekend. Cirkus emerged as one of the biggest shockers of the year with a four day cume of less than Rs. 25 cr nett. Dhamaka has done well in the Andhra states but that has not stopped Avatar: The Way Of Water from raking in the big numbers as it is still the second most preferred choice in the state, which will remain the case until the release of the Sankranthi releases in the second week of January.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Is The Fourth Highest Grosser In India For 2022 So Far:



Avatar: The Way Of Water is the fourth highest grossing film in India for the year of 2022 so far, only behind KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Kantara. The film, in its eventual run, will be the third highest grosser in India, beating Kantara this week. This is not the first time that a Cameron film is competing for the top spot with local biggies. Back in 1998, Titanic emerged as the second highest grossing film of the year in India, only behind Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Back in 2009, Avatar became the second highest grossing Indian film of the year, only behind 3 Idiots. It is to be noted that both films were the highest grossing Hollywood films of their year and Avatar: The Way Of Water might just be the third time that you see a new all time Hollywood grosser in India from the genius of Cameron.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Second Monday Business Challenges Local Biggies:



The second Monday business of Avatar: The Way Of Water is simply record breaking as it is has not just recorded the highest second Monday for a Hollywood film in India but it is also among the top 5 Mondays of all time in the country, only behind the likes of Baahubali 2, RRR, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dangal.

The Highest Second Monday business of all time in India (gross) is as follows:-

Baahubali 2 - 42.8cr

RRR - 22 cr

TZH - 21 cr (New Year)

Dangal - 17.4 cr

Avatar 2 - 15.5 cr

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Second Friday - Rs. 12 cr

Second Saturday - Rs. 19.50 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 25.50 cr

Second Monday - Rs. 12.50 cr

Total = Rs. 261 cr nett.

Avatar: The Way Of Water has also set the global box office ablaze as it has already garnered over 900 million dollars globally, a figure that helps the film not to just break even but also convince James Cameron to make Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, something he would only do if the part 2 worked at the box office. The film is marching forward to become the highest worldwide grosser for the year 2022. Over the weekend, the film will become the second highest grosser of the year and then it will only have Top Gun: Maverick as its competition. The worldwide cume is sure to beat the aviation drama but it should be difficult to match the domestic gross because that film had a spectacular trending in the course of its run. But it will be foolish to underestimate James Cameron as his films are generally known for their long theatrical legs.

