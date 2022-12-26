Avatar The Way Of Water Second Monday Box Office: James Cameron's film marches closer to Rs 300 crore nett

James Cameron 's Avatar: The Way Of Water is having an exceptional theatrical run in India with stable collections in its second week. After recording over Rs. 190 cr nett in the first week, the film began its second week on a glorious run as it emerged as the number one film in India for its second consecutive weekend. With the way things are going, it seems like Avatar: The Way Of Water will continue to be the number one film in India for another two weeks before the south biggies scheduled for Sankranthi/Pongal release in the second and third week of January.

After a glorious second weekend of over Rs. 55 cr nett, the second Monday numbers are in the same range as Second Thursday and Friday. The film has netted around Rs. 12 - 13 cr nett on its 11th ticketing day. The post Christmas box office is very lucrative for accepted films and Avatar: The Way Of Water is reaping the benefits of it along with Drishyam 2, which is around 50 percent up from Friday. The incredible box office trajectory of Avatar: The Way Of Water makes it a top contender to emerge as the highest grossing import release in India, topping Avengers: Endgame. Not just that, it can also emerge as the first Hollywood film to breach Rs. 400 cr nett.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Milestones

Avatar: The Way Of Water is James Cameron's third back to back blockbuster in India. It will emerge as the third highest grossing Indian film this year, only behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. As far as global box office is concerned, the film has topped 900 million dollars worldwide and will cross a billion dollars before the end of week 2. It will also emerge as the highest grosser of the year at the worldwide box office by beating Top Gun: Maverick in its eventual run, although it seems difficult for it to beat Top Gun: Maverick in USA.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr

Second Friday - Rs. 12 cr

Second Saturday - Rs 19.50 cr

Second Sunday - Rs. 25.50 cr

Second Monday - Rs. 12.50 cr

Total = Rs. 261 cr nett

You can watch Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you.