2024 Hindi Movie Box Office Verdict: Stree 2 emerges as the biggest success, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

2024 was a rollercoaster year for the Hindi film industry. While Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hit the bullseye and stormed to a massive Rs 585 crore in its full run, tentpole biggies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed to register footfalls. The industry delivered just six clean hits in 12 months and faced a scarcity of new releases. Here's a look at the lifetime box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films released in 2024.

Take a look at the lifetime business and verdict of Hindi feature films in 2024:

Sr No Film Name Nett Box Office Verdict
1 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore All Time Blockbuster
2 Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 Rs 247 crore Super Hit
3 Singham Again Rs 240 crore Average
4 Fighter Rs 201.50 crore Average
5 Shaitaan Rs 145 crore Hit
6 Munjya Rs 101 crore Super Hit
7 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 84 crore Hit
8 Crew Rs 82 crore Semi Hit
9 Article 370 Rs 77 crore Hit
10 Bad Newz Rs 63.25 crore Semi Hit
11 Chandu Champion Rs 60 crore Flop
12 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 59 crore Disaster
13 Maidaan Rs 51 crore Disaster
14 Srikanth Rs 48 crore Semi Hit
15 Khel Khel Mein Rs 43 crore Flop
16 Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rs 39 crore Flop
17 Madgaon Express Rs 36 crore Semi Hit
19 Baby John Rs 40 crore (Expected) Flop
20 Yodha Rs 32 crore Flop
21 The Sabarmati Report Rs 31 crore Average
22 Jigra Rs 31 crore Flop
23 Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Rs 26 crore Flop
24 Kill Rs 25 crore Average
25 Sarfira Rs 22.50 crore Disaster
26 Vedaa Rs 22 crore Disaster
27 Lapaata Ladies Rs 20 crore Average
28 Merry Christmas  Rs 15 crore Flop
29 Crakk Rs 12.50 crore Disaster
30 The Buckingham Murders Rs 10.50 crore Disaster
31 Yudhra Rs 10.00 crore Disaster
32 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Rs 9.00 crore Disaster
33 Ulajh  Rs 8.25 crore Disaster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

