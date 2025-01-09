2024 Hindi Movie Box Office Verdict: Stree 2 emerges as the biggest success, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Here's taking a look at the lifetime box office and verdicts of Hindi films that were released in 2024.
2024 was a rollercoaster year for the Hindi film industry. While Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hit the bullseye and stormed to a massive Rs 585 crore in its full run, tentpole biggies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed to register footfalls. The industry delivered just six clean hits in 12 months and faced a scarcity of new releases. Here's a look at the lifetime box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films released in 2024.
Take a look at the lifetime business and verdict of Hindi feature films in 2024:
|Sr No
|Film Name
|Nett Box Office
|Verdict
|1
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore
|All Time Blockbuster
|2
|Bhool Bhualiyaa 3
|Rs 247 crore
|Super Hit
|3
|Singham Again
|Rs 240 crore
|Average
|4
|Fighter
|Rs 201.50 crore
|Average
|5
|Shaitaan
|Rs 145 crore
|Hit
|6
|Munjya
|Rs 101 crore
|Super Hit
|7
|Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
|Rs 84 crore
|Hit
|8
|Crew
|Rs 82 crore
|Semi Hit
|9
|Article 370
|Rs 77 crore
|Hit
|10
|Bad Newz
|Rs 63.25 crore
|Semi Hit
|11
|Chandu Champion
|Rs 60 crore
|Flop
|12
|Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
|Rs 59 crore
|Disaster
|13
|Maidaan
|Rs 51 crore
|Disaster
|14
|Srikanth
|Rs 48 crore
|Semi Hit
|15
|Khel Khel Mein
|Rs 43 crore
|Flop
|16
|Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
|Rs 39 crore
|Flop
|17
|Madgaon Express
|Rs 36 crore
|Semi Hit
|19
|Baby John
|Rs 40 crore (Expected)
|Flop
|20
|Yodha
|Rs 32 crore
|Flop
|21
|The Sabarmati Report
|Rs 31 crore
|Average
|22
|Jigra
|Rs 31 crore
|Flop
|23
|Swatantra Veer Sawarkar
|Rs 26 crore
|Flop
|24
|Kill
|Rs 25 crore
|Average
|25
|Sarfira
|Rs 22.50 crore
|Disaster
|26
|Vedaa
|Rs 22 crore
|Disaster
|27
|Lapaata Ladies
|Rs 20 crore
|Average
|28
|Merry Christmas
|Rs 15 crore
|Flop
|29
|Crakk
|Rs 12.50 crore
|Disaster
|30
|The Buckingham Murders
|Rs 10.50 crore
|Disaster
|31
|Yudhra
|Rs 10.00 crore
|Disaster
|32
|Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
|Rs 9.00 crore
|Disaster
|33
|Ulajh
|Rs 8.25 crore
|Disaster
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
