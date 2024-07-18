Bad Newz Advance Booking Update: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk film sells 22k tickets in top chains

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk has sold a pretty good 22000 tickets in top chains for the opening day as at 10am on the day prior to the release. The film is trending well to sell 50000 tickets or more by the end of the advances and that keeps it on track for an opening of Rs 9-10 crore. The advance bookings of Bad Newz are running hand in hand with this year's successful release Crew which catered to the same set of audience and went on to nett 80 crore in India and 150 crore worldwide.

Bad Newz Sells 22000 Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day, As At 10am On Day Prior To Release

Of the 22000 tickets, approximately 18000 tickets have been sold in PVRInox and 4000 tickets have been sold in Cinepolis. Bad Newz has been well aided by the chemistry of its leads - Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, and it's aggressive marketing. The trailer and the songs have been received exceptionally well too. Overall, things seem pretty good for the rom-com and good word of mouth should give it a shot at Rs 100 crore nett. While last week's releases have fizzled off, the threat that the movie faces will be in its second week, where it has to compete with a box office juggernaut called Deadpool and Wolverine.

Bad Newz Will Look To Match The Dramatics Of Good Newwz

Bad Newz is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz and that movie was a superhit at the box office. It netted around Rs 200 crore in India and grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. It opened to collections of almost Rs 20 crore nett on the opening day. While a lot has changed post the pandemic, Bad Newz showing similar trending as Good Newwz will only mean good news for the producers, exhibitors and distributors, as it will mean a potential Rs 100 crore nett India grosser and Rs 150 crore gross worldwide grosser.

Bad Newz In Theatres On 19th July, 2024

