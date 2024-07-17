Vicky Kaushal reveals dad Sham Kaushal wanted to 'die' because he was jobless; Says he was 'willing to work as a sweeper'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the highly accomplished actors in Bollywood, and it's well-known that his father, Sham Kaushal, is a celebrated action director in the industry.

Sham has contributed to films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, among others. In a recent interview, The Bad Newz actor discussed the challenging early days of his father's career and he also had suicidal thoughts.

Vicky Kaushal recalls dad Sham Kaushal's struggles in the initial days

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Vicky mentioned that initially, his parents were thrilled as he was set to become the "first person in his family to have a typical 9-5 job". However, when Kaushal expressed his desire to pursue acting instead, his father said that he couldn't assist in securing jobs due to his limited influence as a technician.

The URI actor recounted that his parents had welcomed the idea of him having a regular job. He explained that his grandfather had owned a small grocery store in their village in Punjab. They did not own any land there.

Vicky's father moved to Mumbai in 1978 with an MA in English literature but struggled to find employment. He recalled, 'One day, after drinking with his friends, he declared that he wanted to die, my grandfather became very concerned, so he sent him to Mumbai".

Advertisement

The Raazi actor continued by explaining that in Mumbai, his father was "willing to work as a sweeper if necessary", knowing that no one in their village would find out. He described his father's youth as being filled with hardships, emphasizing the lack of job security in that field.

Vicky also mentioned that he doesn't consider himself a risk-taker by nature, despite his decision to leave engineering to pursue acting.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the professional front, Kaushal's upcoming film Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 19, 2024.

Following this, he will appear in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Poster: ‘Bicky’ Rajkummar Rao returns with his gang Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana ahead of trailer release