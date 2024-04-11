Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Vibe: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff led action thriller has no quality of a hit film

After a long wait, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is now out in cinemas. The big-budget action thriller also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Even though the Eid release hasn't recorded huge advance bookings, the expectations are high considering the past record of the director. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been through a tough time at the box office in the past few years and this film is expected to bring them back to their A-game.

What works in favor of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office?

The film has been set on a huge scale and the money spent on it is visible in every frame. Prithviraj Sukumaran proves to be a strong evil force in the film and looks intimidating. His entry scene makes for a promising buildup.

What doesn't work in favor of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office?

Despite having a huge budget in pocket, one of the best directors, two of the best action Bollywood action stars and a powerful actor as a villain, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan falls flat on its face because there's so much that makes it a miserable experience.

To start with, the lack of effort is visible in almost every scene. The film starts on a promising note and introduces the mighty villain well. Just when you admire the build-up and expect your heroes to rise and set the screen on fire, everything starts going wrong. The entry scene of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in BMCM has to be one of the weakest entry scenes of any hero ever. Even after that, none of the action scenes manage to hook the audience.

Compare BMCM's Akshay to him in action films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Baby, and compare Tiger with him in War, Baaghi, and Heropanti, the difference is right in front. There are no efforts to make the heroes look like the ones and there's nothing about the action scenes that's enjoyable.

Humor is average and fails to bring laughs apart from a couple of scenes that have references to Hera Pheri's dialogue and Tiger Shroff's 'Choti Bachchi Ho Kya'.

The female leads hardly create an impact. Manushi Chhillar is decent in action scenes but nothing that can improve the experience. Hit music could've helped a bit but none of the songs worked for the audience. Prithviraj is impressive as the baddie initially but due to ordinary and predictable drama, even he fails to create the impact.

When there are so many limitations in the film, there are practically no chances of it sustaining at the box office. We've seen in the past couple of years that the audience has rejected the films where they have felt being taken for granted.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hasn't taken a big opening so the lack of promising content will impact it even more because you need strong word of mouth to sustain.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

BMCM is looking for a decent opening at the box office but going by the content it offers, the film won't be able to sustain for long even though there's no big release in the cinemas in the upcoming few weeks. Clash with Maidaan will impact its business despite BMCM targeting a bigger Day 1.

The lifetime business of the film will be in the range of Rs 90-110 crore.

