Box Office: Dhadak 2 team opts for a controlled release strategy for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer

Dhadak 2 is arriving in theaters on August 1, 2025. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2018 release Dhadak. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have opted for a controlled release strategy with the main focus on multiplexes.

Dhadak 2 to release on 1000 to 1200 screens in India

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 will reportedly have a controlled release in India. Initially, the makers are planning to premiere the movie on 1000 to 12000 screens across the nation. The showcasing will be in urban markets, mainly focusing on multiplex chains.

The idea is to increase the screen count and showcase it in its opening weekend, which will vary according to the demand of the audience.

Dharma Productions is ‘confident’ about Dhadak 2

The Dharma Productions team is confident that the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer will receive positive word of mouth. Hence, they have kept a tight release on its opening day.

If things go as planned, the makers will increase the shows on Saturday and Sunday. It is yet to be seen how the Dhadak sequel performs on the first day.

Dhadak 2 is expected to open under Rs 5 crore, to clash with Son of Sardaar 2

As predicted by Pinkvilla, Dhadak 2 is likely to open between Rs 3.75 crore and Rs 4.25 crore. The advance bookings for Shazia Iqbal directorial are open now.

Advertisement

The intense drama will clash with Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office, which has announced a special movie offer ahead of its release. The audience can avail a 50 percent discount up to Rs. 200 on tickets on the first day for the Ajay Devgn starrer.

A brief about Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), which was helmed by Mari Selvaraj. It marks the first collaboration of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the main leads.

Are you planning to watch Dhadak 2 in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day India collections of Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Dhadak 2, The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar