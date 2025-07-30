Top Grossing Hindi Films of 2025 at Overseas Box Office: Saiyaara leads the list, followed by Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par and Sikandar

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is breaking all the existing box office records and setting new benchmarks. The romantic drama starring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, stormed the box office not only in India but also in international markets.

Saiyaara emerges biggest grosser of 2025, beating Chhaava overseas

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the musical romantic drama raked in over USD 10.7 million (Rs 92 crore) in the international markets and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It took just 13 days to storm past the total overseas collections of Vicky Kaushal's monstrous hit Chhaava and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to secure the top spot.

The blockbuster movie is not slowing down anytime soon. With glowing word-of-mouth and no significant competition, Saiyaara is likely to see good traction in its third week as well, despite the release of Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

Talking about its worldwide box office, Saiyaara clocked over Rs 408 crore gross mark in 12 days. Of which, Rs 318 crore gross came from the domestic markets, while the remaining was fetched from the foreign territories. The Mohit Suri film is now heading towards the Rs 500 crore mark globally and the Rs 300 crore net mark in India. It will be interesting to see how far the modern young love story can go at the box office.

Top 5 Hindi films at Overseas Box Office:

Movie Name Overseas Box Office Saiyaara USD 10.7 million (Rs 92.02 crore) Chhaava USD 10.3 million (Rs 88.58 crore) Sitaare Zameen Par USD 7.8 million (Rs 67.08 crore) Sikandar USD 6.9 million (Rs 59.34 crore) Housefull 5 USD 6 million (Rs 51.6 crore)

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

